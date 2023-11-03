Empowering refugees in Rwanda: Kepler, Southern New Hampshire University celebrate 163 graduates

A partnership between Kepler and Southern New Hampshire University is changing lives and providing a second chance at education and employment for refugees in Rwanda.

In the latest cohort, which graduated on October 30, 57 out of the 163 graduates are refugees from the Kiziba refugee camp, having fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to insecurity.

Dr Paul LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University, commended the graduates for their remarkable achievements and underscored the need for graduates to remain agile and well-positioned to compete in the global race for talent.

The ever-evolving professional landscape requires individuals to be proactive and adaptable, and Dr LeBlanc emphasised that Kepler graduates are well-equipped for success in this dynamic environment.

“You know how to do things employers want; as we enter into the world of AI which will change the nature and future of work- the question will no longer be what do you know, the question will be what can you do what with what you know.”

For these graduates, like Ruth Uwamahoro, who graduated from Kepler Kiziba Campus with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications majoring in Business, the partnership with Southern New Hampshire University has been nothing short of life changing.

Advertisement

As a refugee, Uwamahoro once believed her destiny was sealed, and the prospect of attaining an education or improving her family's livelihoods was a distant dream. However, in 2019, she was granted a full scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a concentration in business at Kepler. Today, she proudly declares, "I just graduated, and I even have a job on top of that."

One of Kepler's key initiatives is to prepare and facilitate students to enter the job market. Upon completing her studies, Uwamahoro was connected to a professional internship, which later transformed into a job. With her first paycheck, she not only supported her family living in the camp by buying food but also fulfilled her dream of renting a small house and acquiring furniture.

Kepler took education to the refugees by establishing a branch in the Kiziba refugee camp, allowing students to attend classes online. Refugees undergo a registration process, and those who qualify are awarded full scholarships. Kepler also provides a tuition repayment scheme for students, allowing them to study now and pay back the tuition after graduating and securing employment.

Rwanda’s Minister of Education Gaspard Twagirayezu delivered an inspiring speech, acknowledging the distinctive attributes of Kepler graduates that make them highly sought-after in the professional world.

He emphasised that Kepler's curriculum places a strong focus on real-world problem-solving, shaping students into creative individuals equipped with 21st-century skills that position them as formidable candidates for employment.

“The world of business is evolving at a rapid pace…in this landscape, the ability to adapt, innovate and embrace change will be the defining factor,” he said.

In a momentous celebration of academic achievement, Kepler's CEO Nathalie Munyampenda emphasised the organisation's unwavering commitment to its graduates and reassured them of the steadfast support they can expect as they embark on their professional journeys.

"Kepler's commitment to its students doesn't end at graduation," Munyampenda affirmed underscoring that Kepler staff will continue to provide support as graduates take their first steps into their careers.

“Kepler is dedicated to ensuring that the knowledge and skills acquired by these students remain relevant and beneficial as they transition into the workforce."

Officials at Kepler say the partnership with Southern New Hampshire University is a game changer. This collaboration expanded the scope of underserved African youth to whom Kepler provides education, offering internationally recognized degrees.

Since 2013, Kepler has offered a unique blend of in-person, online, and experiential learning. Since partnering with Southern New Hampshire University in 2015, Kepler has enrolled over 2,500 students across Kigali and the Kiziba refugee camp. To date, Kepler has positively impacted 7,400 youths in Rwanda and Ethiopia, with 957 earning bachelor's degrees, including 237 refugees.

Of the 163 graduates celebrated on Monday, 115 already have jobs, thanks to Kepler's job market preparation efforts, which include career fairs, internships, and curricular tailoring to suit employers' needs.

Kepler graduates demonstrate high employment outcomes, with 94 per cent of the alumni either employed, pursuing further studies, or running their businesses. For the Class of 2023, 115 are already employed, and 10 are currently engaged in internships.

The high school bridging program, known as Iteme, and the Refugee College Guidance Counselling program have successfully served over 1,000 individuals in Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Kepler College.

The Kiziba campus, established in the Kiziba refugee camp in Western Rwanda, accommodates 158 refugee students, emphasizing Kepler’s commitment to providing access to quality education to those forcibly displaced from their homes. https://kepler.org/refugee-education/

Since its launch in 2013, Kepler’s mission has been to provide a genuine pathway for vulnerable African youth to exit poverty. It provides a different kind of education – one that combines an in-person foundation program, an online degree with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and on-the-job learning in service of a singular goal: decent jobs for young Africans starting in Rwanda and the East African region. The majority of the students come from vulnerable backgrounds – 50 per cent are women, and more than 25 per cent are refugee learners.

The partnership between Kepler and Southern New Hampshire University stands as a beacon of hope for refugees, providing them with the opportunity to rebuild their lives, attain education, and secure meaningful employment.