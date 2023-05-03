2023: The International Year of the Millet

The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Millet.

Resilient cereals like millet provide an affordable and nutritious option, and efforts need to be scaled-up to promote their cultivation especially at a time when climate changes has heightened the pressure on food security in Africa.

Millet farming can also play an important role through empowering smallholder farmers, achieve sustainable development, eliminate hunger, adapt to climate change, promote biodiversity and transform Agri-food systems in Africa.





The EastAfrican in partnership with CIMMYT and ICRISAT has put together a special journal on this special topic. Please click on the file attached here for more details