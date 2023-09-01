E. Mrema: We have technology, political conditions to end energy poverty by 2030

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

The Deputy Executive Director of Unep Elizabeth Mrema spoke to Pauline Kairu after the African Ministerial Conference ahead of the Africa Climate Summit to be held in Kenya.

**********

Demand for critical minerals is expected to rise globally driven by the energy transition. With its vast critical mineral store, how can Africa position itself to benefit?

While graphite, lithium and cobalt are expected to experience substantial production growth by 2050 to meet the requirements of renewable energy technologies, thermal coal used in electricity generation is facing structural changes, declining prices and even mine closures in certain regions.

However, it is essential to address the issue of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), which not only involves minerals but also leads to social injustices and significant pollution.

ASM generates waste that contains toxic elements like cadmium, lead, arsenic and selenium. For instance, the extraction of gold during ASM operations presents a specific concern as mercury and cyanide are often employed. Cleaning up mercury-contaminated tailings from gold ASM proves particularly difficult as they tend to spread throughout ecosystems and accumulate in the food chain.

Advertisement

Read: BUWEMBO: As cars become quieter, Africa’s roads remain ‘loud’

While mineral extraction poses risks at a local level, the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels (coal, gas, oil) have both global consequences such as exacerbating the greenhouse effect and negative impacts on the health of nearby communities as well as terrestrial and water ecosystems.

The growing global consumption patterns are contributing significantly to increased mineral demand. Over the past century alone, mineral exploitation has witnessed substantial growth with an estimated annual production volume of 65 billion tonnes for minerals and metals.

As demands for minerals continue rising – be it for fulfilling the international battery market needs in devices like mobile phones or laptops or facilitating a worldwide shift toward low-carbon economies through electric vehicles or solar panels – there is an urgent need for enhanced governance within this sector.

Extracting critical minerals takes a toll on environmental resources and services. How can Africa lower the ecological or environmental footprint while sustainably growing its mineral mining operations and production?

Increasingly, many African nations are actively exploring the possibility of shifting a greater portion of their supply chain within their own borders.

This endeavour extends beyond minerals to encompass various commodities such as diamonds and agricultural products.

Read: Africa to explore new markets as EU changes its buying rules

By localising the supply chain, African countries can create more opportunities for their workforce beyond mere mineral extraction. Consequently, this leads to an increase in high-paying jobs and national economic growth.

In the future, we expect more progress in recycling minerals and extracted materials, which will help create circular products from mine waste for local construction and infrastructure projects. It promotes African entrepreneurship, job creation and environmental preservation by minimising toxic waste.

More than 50 nations have imposed export restrictions or tariffs on raw materials, and some importing countries are monitoring mineral supply risks and placing import limitations to promote responsible production practices free from conflict. Investors and financial institutions are vital in balancing economic opportunities with environmental and social standards.

Furthermore, positive examples can be found globally where agreements between indigenous peoples and resource developers are becoming increasingly prevalent. These agreements involve substantial benefit sharing, involvement in managing environmental conservation efforts and cultural heritage preservation, employment opportunities, as well as business development initiatives.

How can the continent make use of its own resources to ramp up its energy transition while dealing with rampant energy poverty?

Renewable energy is proving to be a great opportunity for off-the-grid areas, where connection to the central grid can be expensive and complicated. However, it needs to be significantly boosted and rapidly accelerated in light of the Sustainable Development Goals that must be met by 2030.

There is reason for optimism today. Not only is the technology there to end energy poverty by 2030, the right political and financial conditions may be as well. The World Bank leadership is more committed than ever, not only to ending extreme poverty and increasing shared prosperity, but also to do so in a liveable planet.

Read: UN urges 'massive' clean energy investment in developing world

What’s the current status of climate finance coming into the region?

Africa needs over $3 trillion by 2030 to implement its climate commitments – nearly equivalent to the continent’s current GDP. However, Africa receives only about a 10th of its needs – less than 5.5 percent of total global climate finance.

The region needs an increase in adaptation finance of up to six times and mitigation by up to 13 times from current flows. For every $1 invested in climate finance across Africa, 80 cents are from international public sources, 14 cents from the private sector, and only about four cents are from the national government.

Climate finance landscape is already dominated by (inadequate) international public finance and African leaders, along with Unep, are considering different alternatives to fill the gaps for the existential needs of climate finance, both for mitigation and adaptation needs.