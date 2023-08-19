Greening sector’s carbon footprint

By PAULINE ONGAJI More by this Author

Green building, construction and design in real estate development is not an old concept in Africa, but it appears to be gaining traction as construction companies strive to reduce the overall impact of the built environment on human health and the natural environment.

This is what Takaungu Regeneration Company aims to achieve in Kilifi, Kenya, through its Greenheart of Kenya (GHK) project), turning previously denuded land into a climate-smart eco-village.

This project, which began in 2015, covers 750 acres, where 70 percent is green space, and 30 percent is built environment.

The buildings are constructed using sustainable materials and techniques, as the project incorporates eco-friendly design principles and renewable energy sources, reducing the use of cement while maximising sustainable materials such as timber and coral blocks.

Read: UK donates $41m to boost Kenya's green projects

“These are our efforts of rewilding and reforesting, so as to create a harmonious balance between nature and modern living,” says founder of GHK, Wilson Warren.

Advertisement

Sustainability is applied on the designs of the houses, so as to reduce energy use, as well as enhance durability. For instance, the insulated roofs reduce the thermal effect and reduce interior temperatures, cooling requirements, and therefore reducing power bills, and the termite guards used, ensure the house is not invaded, thus minimising maintenance.

There are also 100 acres with different species of mainly indigenous trees. From the trees, they will soon be trading carbon units.

Across the border in Kampala, Fairventures Worldwide Uganda has taken the approach of development of sustainable value chains, where they plant trees together with the crops, to ensure food security while providing sustainable timber for construction.

The firm works with communities to distribute native tree species seedlings, planting on degraded land.

According to the UN Environmental Programme (Unep), real estate has one of the highest carbon footprints, producing around 30 percent of the world’s annual greenhouse gas emissions while consuming nearly 40 percent of the world’s energy. Of these emissions, 70 percent is produced by building operations, while the remaining 30 percent comes from construction.

Construction materials already account for around nine percent of overall energy-related CO2 emissions.

Read: A green economy will ensure greater prosperity

According to Nasra Nanda, CEO of Kenya Green Building Society, the sector can reduce its impact by, for example, looking at alternative materials and decarbonising conventional materials such as cement.

Equally, policies that explore as rising carbon prices, building and energy efficiency standards, and renewable energy will come in handy.

Already, players within the sector are looking at reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. In Kenya, for example, the Affordable Housing Framework, and the Draft National Green Fiscal Incentives Policy Framework, push for low carbon within real estate.

However, critics are ambivalent over the feasibility of a low-carbon construction sector in Africa. According to Nasra, adoption of the climate agenda needs to consider Africa as an emerging market.

“Western standards should not apply to Africa without considering whether the standards work for Africa, otherwise, the standards would be defeating the very purpose they were trying to achieve,” she adds.

If done correctly, where different stakeholders first map out the objective and proposed outcome for the sector, she says, then the built environment can be a key ingredient in mobilising innovative finance that not only helps Africa build green and resilient cities, but also rehabilitate existing cities.

Earlier this year, a report by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and sustainable development company, Arup, called for the introduction of whole-life carbon measurement as standard practice within the industry.

According to the report, the industry has to limit life-cycle replacement, reuse materials and adopt products with low carbon.

“On the other hand, if done incorrectly, then this would increase inequality, and the transition would be, or would be seen to be for the elite, and multinationals, and punitive to SMEs, who are the backbone of Africa, which in turn would defeat the uptake of the transition,” she states.