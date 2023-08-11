Tvet tutors win post-graduate scholarships

By DAVID MUCHUNGUH More by this Author

Some 20 lecturers and tutors from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania who work in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes have received scholarships for post-graduate studies at top universities in China, part of a wider project by partners to boost skills in the region.

The scholarships were awarded through the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) in partnership with the Chinese government and the World Bank, according to a dispatch.

Eight beneficiaries of the scholarships are from Ethiopia, six are from Kenya and the rest from Tanzania. Six of the scholarships were awarded to female tutors.

The scholarship is part of the East African Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASPRIP).

“I would like to thank the People’s Republic of China, through the Ministry of Education, and the World Bank for their financial support towards the EASTRIP China TVET Scholarship programme,” said Executive Secretary of IUCEA Prof Gaspard Banyankimbona.

EASTRIP is a five-year project funded by the World Bank and the governments of Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania to increase the access and improve the quality of TVET programmes in selected institutes and to support regional integration.

It supports the development of highly specialised diploma and degree TVET programmes for training technicians and faculty, as well as industry recognised short-term training, targeting priority sectors in transport, energy, manufacturing, and ICT.

“The scholarship supports our commitment to transforming the TVET systems in East Africa by building capacity of TVET faculty to enhance their skills and knowledge and improve the quality and relevance of TVET programmes. This will have a profound impact on reducing youth unemployment through practical hands-on skills development,” Prof Banyankimbona said.

The selection process involved the college management, IUCEA, the China Scholarship Council and Chinese universities.

Applicants needed to be employed and nominated by an institution that hosts an EASTRIP Regional Flagship Technical Institute to apply for further studies in a field of study that is relevant to EASTRIP priority areas. They also needed to demonstrate academic excellence.

IUCEA is an institution of the East African Community (EAC) responsible for the coordination of higher educational development and research.