Tanzania weather watchdog warns over strong winds along Indian Ocean coastline

By XINHUA More by this Author

Tanzania's weather watchdog on Tuesday issued a high alert over strong winds exceeding 40 kilometers per hour and large ocean waves exceeding 2 meters along the Indian Ocean coastline.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in its latest weather update that strong winds and large ocean waves are expected to be experienced along the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Coast Region, and Zanzibar's twin Islands of Unguja and Pemba.

These regions will also experience short periods of heavy rains, it said.

The extreme weather conditions are expected to trigger flash floods in some areas and disrupt economic and marine activities.

Read: Is EA ready to mitigate strong rains?

April marks the peak of Tanzania's rainy season, where heavy rainfall leads to flash floods across the country.

Advertisement

In the past two weeks, at least 58 people have been killed by flash floods in 10 regions of Tanzania's mainland.