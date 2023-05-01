Marburg death toll in Tanzania rises to six after baby dies

By XINHUA More by this Author

Tanzanian health authorities on Saturday said that an 18-month-old child died of Marburg virus disease in the northwestern region of Kagera.

The death of the child brought the country’s Marburg death toll to six since its outbreak in the region on March 21, 2023, the Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu announced when she released an update on the disease.

She said the child belonged to a woman who had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing treatment in an isolation centre.

Ms Mwalimu said since the disease outbreak, nine cases have been reported of which three patients recovered and six, including the child and a health worker, died.

She said 211 of the 212 people who put in isolation were released after being monitored for 21 days and found not to be affected by the haemorraghic fever.

Ms Mwalimu said the government was observing guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on monitoring epidemics, including Marburg. She also said the government would announce total control of the disease after 42 days since the last suspected patient tested negative as per WHO guidelines, adding that the date will be May 31, 2023.

She urged health workers across the country to observe infection prevention and control guidelines.