Kenya bags $75m EU grant for green investments

Kenya says it has secured $75.91 million (Ksh11.4 billion) grant from the European Union (EU) to boost investments into green energy transition, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

The money is also to go into good governance as well as support peace and stability programmes, a dispatch from the country’s Deputy President’s Office said.

In a deal signed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, the funds will go towards boosting programmes in the identified key sectors of the economy.

Gachagua , who is representing President William Ruto at the Global Gateway Summit being hosted by the EU in Brussels, welcomed the collaboration between Kenya and the EU saying the grant will help develop the country and improve the lives of the people.

“Kenya welcomes this statement of signature which will be realised through the outlined priorities for the Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal stride towards a brighter future for the Kenyan people. As we implement the Global Gateway, we are confident that sustainable development, security and prosperity will rightfully take centre stage in our development cooperation narrative going forward,” he said of the deal signed on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum 2023.

Gachagua added that Kenya looked forward to continued partnership with the EU. The Ruto administration was keen on strengthening existing ties with the EU.

“I reaffirm our collective dedication to this partnership. Together, we stride towards a future where the bonds between Kenya and the European Union continue to flourish, bringing about positive change and shared prosperity,” he said.

The EU has been a vocal supporter of green transitions across the world. In September, Kenya and the EU signed a Ksh1.9 billion ($13 million) programme worth of grants for investment in Kenya’s green hydrogen industry.

“Kenya’s ambitious target of 100 percent clean energy by 2030 is an inspiration to other countries. The green hydrogen roadmap will help Kenya achieve this goal. It will help reduce emissions, support a strategic industry for the country’s future and boost its export capacity to partners like the EU,” Ms Leyen said at the time Kenya, on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit.

In September, Kenya launched a roadmap to green hydrogen energy development which seeks to develop domestic market, exports, and includes specific targets for emissions reduction, job creation and direct investment by 2032.

Kenya-EU grant deal:

Green Deal #TeamEuropeKenya, part II ($45.32 million) to promote sustainable development, renewable energy, and environmental protection in Kenya. It will address pressing environmental challenges and support the country’s transition to a green economy.

($45.32 million) to promote sustainable development, renewable energy, and environmental protection in Kenya. It will address pressing environmental challenges and support the country’s transition to a green economy. Strengthening Kenya’s Devolution ($10.52 million) for empowering local governments to better serve their citizens, enhance public services, and strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

($10.52 million) for empowering local governments to better serve their citizens, enhance public services, and strengthen governance at the grassroots level. Strengthening Kenya’s Security and Cybersecurity ($10.52 million) for enhancing Kenya’s national security and cybersecurity systems, thus promoting a safer environment for its citizens and businesses. This is part of the Team Europe efforts for a human-centred digitalisation in Kenya.

($10.52 million) for enhancing Kenya’s national security and cybersecurity systems, thus promoting a safer environment for its citizens and businesses. This is part of the Team Europe efforts for a human-centred digitalisation in Kenya. Stop Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) now, Komesha FGM Sasa! ($4.22 million) action to reduce the exposure of vulnerable populations, such as women, youth, children, persons with disabilities and displacement affected communities, against all forms of gender-based violence, and will support Kenya’s efforts to effectively combat FGM.

($4.22 million) action to reduce the exposure of vulnerable populations, such as women, youth, children, persons with disabilities and displacement affected communities, against all forms of gender-based violence, and will support Kenya’s efforts to effectively combat FGM. Cooperation and Partnership Facility II ($5.22 million) a catalyst for cooperation and partnership between the European Union and Kenya, facilitating the implementation of various development projects.

Source: European Commision

Additional reporting by Aggrey Mutambo.