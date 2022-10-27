Keep low profile while in Nigeria, US warns citizens amid terror alerts

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

The United States Department of State has issued a follow-up to a warning of a suspected imminent terror attack on strategic places in Abuja, Nigeria, putting its citizen on evacuation notice.

The first terror alert was issued on October 23, 2022, and, in its latest warning, the US said it is granting “authorised departure status” to American citizens and embassy staff.

In the latest alert released in the early hours of October 26, 2022 and posted on Twitter page, the US said it had made arrangements to assist its citizens.

Before the issuance of "authorised departure status’’, the United States Department of State had on Sunday, October 23, 2022, warned citizens to remain indoors.

Public places targeted

It warned that terrorists were targeting public places such as schools, markets, malls, parks and public gatherings.

The State Department pledged to provide routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria and advised them to “keep a low profile” and “take advantage of commercial transportation options” if they wish to depart Nigeria.

“The Department authorised the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“The US Embassy in Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Nigeria. The US Consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria,” the advisory read.

The Department further urged American citizens who are out of Nigeria to “reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime” as some areas have increased risk.

Britain had on Sunday also warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, especially at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres where large crowds gather.

‘Mischievous’

But the Nigerian intelligence countered the alert as ‘mischievous, counterproductive’.

“There are reasons to conclude that the security alerts being issued by some foreign embassies in Nigeria appear alarming,” intelligence agents said in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of Nigeria’s secret police, the Directorate of State Service, said the alert was similar to that which was issued by the service recently.

“The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it work with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” Dr Afunanya said.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed on Wednesday dismissed the terror alerts by the United Kingdom and the US, saying Nigeria is safer than it was in May 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into office.

Daring attacks

A number of daring attacks have happened in Abuja in 2022 and other parts of the country.

On July 5, 2022, insurgents invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates, including hardened Boko Haram fighters.

The marauders also in the same month attacked the advance convoy of the president near Dutsinma in Katsina State.

In August, the terrorists ambushed and killed some members of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja.

On March 28, 2022, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed scores, kidnapped other passengers and held them hostage for over six months before their eventual release earlier in October.

Terrorists on June 5, 2022, attacked a Catholic church in Owo in South West Ondo state, killing over 40 worshippers and injuring many others.