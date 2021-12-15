Unesco honours Congolese rumba as cultural heritage

By PARTICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Unesco has inscribed the Congolese rumba on the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

The development was announced on Tuesday by Patrick Muyaya, the minister for Communication and the spokesman of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government.

Mr Muyaya said that the "event should be celebrated on both banks of the Congo River", which means in Congo-Kinshasa and Congo-Brazzaville.

Both countries are the origins of rumba music.

The application for the inscription of Congolese rumba on the Unesco intangible cultural heritage of humanity was submitted by the two Congos –the Democratic Republic of Congo and its neighbour, the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville).

"It is with great pride and emotion. We had been hoping for this nomination for a long time. We have been working for the past few years to make it happen. It is a reference to history, to memory, to dignity. It is impressive to see how this rumba has crossed history and the centuries.

"It is the history of slavery with this music leaving for America, for Cuba, and returning in the 1930s. This music became a vector of resistance. It accompanied African independence. This music is very present in both Congos, on the African continent and throughout the world. Rumba even inspires other music today," said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of Unesco.

Rumba "is considered an essential and representative part of the identity of the Congolese people and its diaspora populations. It also allows the transmission of social and cultural values of the region, but also the promotion of social, intergenerational and solidarity cohesion," the website of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation says.

The Cuban rumba was inscribed on the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2016.