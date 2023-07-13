UK slaps six firms linked to Sudan warring parties with sanctions

By FRED OLUOCH More by this Author

The United Kingdom has sanctioned six companies said to be supporting or benefiting from the war in Sudan.

Three of the firms are associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (Saf), with the remaining three linked to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fighting in Sudan broke out on April 15 pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka Hemedti, who commands the paramilitary RSF.

At least 3,000 people have died in the violence so far, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Read: Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000

Britain says the six companies are now subject to an asset freeze in the UK, aimed at cutting funding sources and pressuring the warring parties to engage in the peace process, allow access to humanitarian aid and end atrocities against the Sudanese people.

Advertisement

“These sanctions will send a strong message to those providing funding and supplies to the SAF and RSF that the ongoing conflict is unacceptable, and the violence must stop. These sanctions are directly targeting those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions. Both sides have committed multiple ceasefire violations in a war, which is completely unjustified,” said UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

The firms

Companies associated with the RSF are Al-Junaid, GSK Advance Company Ltd and Tradive General Trading.

Al-Junaid is a conglomerate linked to Gen Hemedti. The company is accused of providing at least tens of millions in financial backing for the militia, enabling it to continue the conflict.

The other is GSK Advance Company Ltd, a key front company owned by the RSF, providing funds for the purchase of war materials, and Tradive General Trading Co, which is supplying the paramilitary force with funds and materiel such as vehicles retrofitted with machine guns for patrolling the streets.

Those associated with Saf are the Defense Industries Systems (Dis), a conglomerate with over 200 companies making a profit of $2 billion annually.

Sudan Master Technology is involved in the sale of arms with close commercial ties to Dis, the economic and manufacturing arm of the armed forces, which supplies funds and equipment.

The third is Zadna International Company for Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Dis, reported to be one of its top three ‘major earners’.

Read: US imposes economic, visa sanctions over violence in Sudan

Mr Cleverly said innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of the hostilities.

“We simply cannot afford to sit by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF or Saf, is spent on a senseless conflict. Working with international partners, we will continue to do all we can to support a meaningful peace process, stop the violence and secure free humanitarian access,” he said.



