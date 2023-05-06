Nigeria's army kill 70 extremists in the embattled northeast

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

In a renewed offensive, troops of the Nigerian military have killed more 70 terrorists in the northeast region where insurgency has blossomed since 2009.

Nigeria’s Director of Defence Media Operations Maj Gen Musa Danmadami on Thursday said that the military embarked on operations in the last two weeks to clear militias in the embattled northeast.

He said more than 140 fighters of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were also arrested and several weapons, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered.

More than 500 ISWAP fighters also surrendered to the military and131 abducted civilians rescued.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Equally, the rescued kidnaped and members of their families were grilled and given medical attention. The surrendering terrorists together with their family members were also grilled for further action,” Danmadami said.

The military also confirmed that two girls from the renowned Chibok abductions were unilaterally rescued.

Advertisement

Read: 96 Chibok girls yet to be rescued

The troops specifically recovered caches of weapons and ammunition from the insurgents’ hideouts in the Ukuba axis of Sambisa Forest.

The weapons recovered included six anti-aircraft guns, four AK-47 rifles, several quantities of IEDs making materials.

Danmadami said that so far, the troops successfully cleared the terrorists' hideouts in Garno, Alafa, Alafa D, Garin Doctor, Njumia, Izzah, Farisu, Somalia, Ukuba, Garin Glucose, Garin Ba'aba, Bula Abu Amir, communities in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno State.

At least two out of three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360) abducted on April 26 in Gamborun Ngala in Borno were also rescued by the Nigerian troops of Operation Desert Sanity 2.

The two aid workers were rescued after a gun battle between the troops and the terrorists in the axis of Banki, in Bama LGA.

The aid workers jumped out of one of the vehicles of the terrorists and quickly identified themselves to the troops while one other staff ran into the bush amidst heavy shootings.

However, two security guards abducted along with the staff are yet to be found.

FHI 360 is a non-profit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the Nigeria’s northeast region, the epicentre of terrorism since 2009.