Civilians from 23 nations flee war-hit Sudan and enter Ethiopia

Thousands of citizens of different countries have fled to Ethiopia to escape fighting in neighbouring Sudan.

According to Ethiopia's Amhara regional communications office, citizens from at least 23 countries have fled the conflict in Sudan and entered Metma Yohannes city in West Gondar zone of the Amhara region.

As well as Sudanese, Turkish and Yemeni nationals are among those who made it in land transport to Ethiopia over the past few days. Among those fleeing to Ethiopia include large numbers of women and children.

The EastAfrican has learnt that every day, about 20 vehicles are transporting new arrivals from the border crossing town of Metma Yohannes to Gondar city.

The evacuees are being provided with temporary shelter and food by regional authorities and local communities.

The number of people fleeing to Ethiopia is expected to rise in the coming days.

Help request

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 50 countries have officially requested Ethiopia to lend them a helping hand in their efforts to evacuate their citizens out of Sudan.

This was disclosed when the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Misganu Arga was giving a briefing to resident ambassadors of different countries regarding the evacuation efforts.

The ambassadors, on their part, appreciated the role Ethiopia is playing in helping all parties to come to a peaceful solution in Sudan and to evacuate the citizens of foreign countries who are trapped following the fighting in Khartoum.

Sudan has been embroiled in a serious conflict due to a power struggle between two leading generals who lead different military forces.

Last week in the capital Khartoum and in various parts of the country, heavy casualties were reported due to the fierce fighting between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Following this, countries are rushing to evacuate their diplomats and citizens by air and land.

Since the outbreak of the Sudanese conflict, more than 420 people have been killed and over 3,700 injured.

The Ethiopian embassy in Sudan also said that at least eight Ethiopians have died and four have been injured.