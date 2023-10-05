Sudan rejects UN draft resolution on rights abuse enquiry

By XINHUA More by this Author

Sudan's government on Wednesday rejected the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR)'s draft resolution proposing the formation of a three-member investigation committee to address violations and crimes during the conflict in Sudan.

"Sudan reaffirms its categorical rejection of the draft resolution because it is wrong in describing what is happening in the country, and because it is prejudiced against the Sudanese Armed Forces (Saf) and does not take into account the real priorities of Sudan at this phase," Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The ministry added that the government has put a high priority on human rights.

Members of the OHCHR are currently in ongoing discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, regarding a draft resolution proposed by the US, Britain, Norway, and Germany, which seeks to establish a three-member investigation mission to address violations and crimes during the conflict in Sudan.

Several nations, including Saudi Arabia, have opted not to endorse the draft resolution.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Saf and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

According to the latest report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), about 5.3 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan.