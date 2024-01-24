Why South Africa's ICJ case against Israel could test ANC popularity

By CHRIS ERASMUS More by this Author

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) made good on its decades of harsh criticism of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians with arguments to the International Court of Justice two weeks ago.

But will it aid the party or become a shot in the foot politically?

Other political groups, such as Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters, fully agree with the ANC and the South African government it controls in taking the Israelis to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for gross human rights violations, and for much the same reasons.

Other civil organisations and political formations have also supported the ANC's move, while some have argued that both sides are to blame in different ways – and almost all major bodies and organisations with an interest have called for at least a cessation of hostilities.

