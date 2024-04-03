Several Islam worshippers killed, wounded in drone attack in N. Sudan

By XINHUA More by this Author

A number of people were killed and wounded on Tuesday in a drone attack on a gathering of an Islamist brigade in Atbara city in northern Sudan's Nahr al-Neel State, said the state's security committee.

"A group of worshipers were attacked by a drone while performing sunset prayer after the iftar meal," the committee said in a statement.

The attack left several people dead and wounded, said the statement, adding the wounded had been transferred for treatment.

Meanwhile, local media reported that a drone attack targeted the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade during an iftar meal after the sunset prayer.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack left seven people dead and about 17 others injured, while no official information on the number of casualties has been issued yet.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

The al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade has been fighting alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (Saf) against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman city, northwest of the capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been engulfed in violent clashes between the Saf and the RSF since April 15, 2023. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (Acled) Project has recorded approximately 13,900 fatalities since the onset of hostilities.