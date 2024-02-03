Senegal President Macky Sall postpones presidential polls

By REUTERS More by this Author

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday announced the postponement of the presidential election originally scheduled for February 25.

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday postponed the country's February 25 presidential election, announcing he had canceled the relevant electoral law in a televised address to the nation, citing a dispute over the candidate list.

Senegalese voters are due to choose a successor to President Sall, who is not seeking a third term. For the first time in Senegal's history, the incumbent is not on the ballot. His handpicked successor, Prime Minister Amadou Ba, is among 20 candidates cleared by the constitutional council to run.

Senegal has never delayed a presidential vote. Its four largely peaceful transitions of power via the ballot box since independence from France in 1960 have built up its reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

The influential League of Imams and Preachers of Senegal on Saturday also warned of the dangers of postponement and appealed directly to President Sall to take steps to avoid fueling instability.