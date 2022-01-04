SADC heads of state set to review progress of its mission in Mozambique

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will Friday hold a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), the regional bloc said in a statement Tuesday.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraordinary Summit.

Other meetings expected to take place before the Friday summit include the meeting of experts of the inter-state defence and security committee and the meeting of senior officials of the ministerial committee of the organ.

The extraordinary ministerial committee of the organ, the extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, the extraordinary finance committee and the extraordinary SADC council of ministers will also meet.

SAMIM was deployed in July 2021, following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will on Wednesday convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely; Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and will be attended by the Republic of Mozambique.

The statement further added that the Summit will, among other key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado.

Since October 2017, Al-Shabab rebels have attacked numerous villages, killed more than 2,500 people, and destroyed extensive civilian property and infrastructure, including schools and health centers in Cabo Delgado province.

More than 800,000 people have been displaced since April 2020, following an escalation in the violence.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.