Ramaphosa is tax compliant, S. Africa revenue agency reveals

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Tuesday revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and officials at his Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Farm are tax compliant.

President Ramaphosa gave SARS consent to publicise his tax status as the revenue service is prohibited by law from releasing taxpayers' information without permission.

Over the last few months, there has been interest in the South African leader’s financial affairs.

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance claimed that Sudanese businessman Hamza Mustafa, a cattle buyer at the president’s Phala Phala Farm did not declare the money he had to customs upon his arrival in South Africa in 2019. This is believed to have pushed Ramaphosa to disclose his tax status.

SARS then confirmed on Monday that Mustafa had no records of declared funds.

Mustafa is said to have paid President Ramaphosa $580,000 after buying cattle at his Phala Phala Farm in 2020.

No adverse tax findings

“To date, audits have been concluded without any adverse tax findings. SARS wishes to confirm that the taxpayers are compliant with their tax obligations to date,” SARS said in a statement.

“Mindful of the considerable public interest and concern in the affairs of the taxpayers Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot, SARS has received the consent of the taxpayers in terms of section 69 (6) of the Tax Administration Act (TAA) No. 28 of 2011 to make a public statement.

“The companies’ consent was provided by the public officer for each of the companies respectively appointed in terms of Section 246 of the TAA, 2011 and responsible for all acts and matters of a company for tax purposes,” added SARS.

Exceptional step

In addition, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter described the move by the president to disclose his tax status as an “exceptional step”.

Mr Kieswetter urged other prominent South African figures to follow President Ramaphosa’s footsteps in order to promote transparency.

“In taking this exceptional step to disclose the tax status of the president, with his written consent, SARS would also encourage other high profile political office bearers and leaders in society to consider taking this proactive step as part of their commitment to transparency,” he said.