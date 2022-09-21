Nigeria approves 18 candidates for presidential race

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 18 candidates contesting for the presidency in the 2023 General Election, promising a crowded race in February next year.

A circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday provided the names of 18 candidates and their details, including their state of origin, age, qualifications, as well as their running mates.

Two-time Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are among the names in the list.

The National Commissioner of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said that the commission also approved the final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial, and Federal Constituencies).

The final list of candidates for State elections (Governorship and State Constituencies) will be published on October 4, 2022 as already indicated on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for the 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for Federal Constituencies i.e. House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions.

In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate, and 2,832 for House of Representatives.

Similarly, 381 females—1 for presidential, 92 for the Senate, and 288 for the House of Representatives—are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the race.

The commission has also created additional polling units, most of which were formerly being used as voting points, bringing the total number of polling units to 176,846.

Final list of candidates for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election as published by INEC:

1. Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party (AP)

2. Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA)

3. Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC)

4. Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

5. Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

6. Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC)

7. Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

8. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)

9. Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)

10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)

11. Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP)

12. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

13. Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

14. Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

17. Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik – Young Progressives Party (YPP)

18. Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)