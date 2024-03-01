Gen Burhan, President Sisi discuss efforts to stabilise Sudan

By XINHUA More by this Author

Sudan Armed Forces (Saf) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday visited Egypt where he met President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in the capital Cairo, holding talks on joint efforts aimed at settling the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting Sudan's unity, settling its ongoing conflict and alleviating the humanitarian repercussions of the conflict on civilians.

Al-Burhan, who is also chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, expressed his gratitude to Egypt for its supportive role in addressing the crisis and hosting Sudanese citizens.

Resolving the current crisis is crucial for restoring stability, preserving the sovereignty, unity, and cohesion of the Sudanese state and its institutions, the statement read.

The conflict in Sudan between the Saf and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15, 2023.

Cairo has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Sudan, including hosting a summit of Sudan's neighboring countries in July 2023.

According to data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Egypt is home to approximately half a million registered refugees and asylum-seekers from 62 nationalities.

As of October 2023, Sudanese nationals have become the largest group, followed by Syrians.