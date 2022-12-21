Gambia government confirms ‘attempted’ coup

By KEMO CHAM More by this Author

Authorities in the Gambia say they have arrested four people for an alleged failed coup against the administration of President Adama Barrow, the first such defiance to his government since he defeated long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh.

Three other people are being sought for their alleged involvement in the plot, according to the government.

“The Gambia government announces that based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, the GAF High Command in a swift military operation conducted yesterday, arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rumours about the alleged coup surfaced early Wednesday morning. It comes as the government comes under pressure to bring to justice members of the former regime accused of human rights violations.

Disputed elections

Barrow first came to power in 2017, following disputed elections in December 2016. The elections ended the two-decade rule of former strongman Yahya Jammeh, now in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Advertisement

Jammeh last week addressed his supporters, promising them his imminent return.

Barrow's government has also come under pressure for its close ties with neighbouring Senegal, which has been accused of interfering with Gambia's sovereignty.

The 2016 elections led to days of impasse that brought the country to the brink of war, with the army divided along regional lines.

The prolonged stay of the Senegalese-led West African peacekeeping forces has also recently mounted tension between the administration and Jammeh’s supporters