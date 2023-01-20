Gabon foreign affairs minister Adamo dies during Cabinet meeting

By NDI EUGENE NDI More by this Author

Gabon's Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Moussa Adamo has died Friday during a cabinet meeting in Libreville, following what sources said was a heart attack.

In a tweet, President Ali Bongo Ondimba confirmed the death of the government minister, describing Adamo as a great diplomat and veritable statesman.

"To me, he was firstly a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I have always been able to count. It's a huge loss for Gabon," Bongo said.

A former advisor to Ali Bongo, the 62-year-old Adamo was Gabon's ambassador to the United States until 2020 when he was first appointed Defence minister.

He was appointed Foreign minister last year.