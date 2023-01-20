Advertisement

Gabon foreign affairs minister Adamo dies during Cabinet meeting

Friday January 20 2023
Gabon's Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Moussa Adamo

Gabon's Foreign Affairs minister Michael Moussa Adamo who died on January 20, 2023 during a cabinet meeting in Libreville. PHOTO | STEEVE JORDAN | AFP

By NDI EUGENE NDI

Gabon's Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Moussa Adamo has died Friday during a cabinet meeting in Libreville, following what sources said was a heart attack.

In a tweet, President Ali Bongo Ondimba confirmed the death of the government minister, describing Adamo as a great diplomat and veritable statesman.

"To me, he was firstly a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I have always been able to count. It's a huge loss for Gabon," Bongo said.

A former advisor to Ali Bongo, the 62-year-old Adamo was Gabon's ambassador to the United States until 2020 when he was first appointed Defence minister.

He was appointed Foreign minister last year.

