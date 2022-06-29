Former Angola president Dos Santos’ health a ‘concerning situation’

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Angolan President João Lourenço said Wednesday that former head of state José Eduardo dos Santos' health is in a “concerning situation” and that he had dispatched the country's Foreign Affairs minister to Barcelona, in Spain where he is admitted to hospital, to closely monitor developments.

Dos Santos has been hospitalised since last week in Teknon Centre clinic in Barcelona, the city where he has been living since 2019.

"We can say that the situation is worrying. Only the medical team will be able to give more information," President Lourenço said Wednesday after a visit to Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP) headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal.

"Contact with his family members exists and the head of our diplomacy, Teté António is on his way to Barcelona today to monitor the situation,” he added.

Angolan, Portuguese and Spain media also confirmed that the former president's health was deteriorating.

Dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos' daughter also confirmed that her father was in a critical condition but expressed faith.

“José Eduardo dos Santos is alive. All the organs of his body are functioning normally and there is, in fact, a neurological issue”.

“But a person who was hospitalised four or five days ago is a patient who may - yes sir, yes sir - live many years. We know of several cases of people who were in a coma for several years,” Welwitchia dos Santos said in an interview with DW Radio.

“Some have woken up, others have not. So why do they want to turn off the machines?” she questioned.

The medical team says the 79-year-old has irreversible brain damage, Portuguese Radio Television (RTP) station said Wednesday adding that his family members were to decide whether to opt out of artificial life support or not.