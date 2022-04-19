2,800 affected by flooding in Mozambique

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Mozambique’s capital Maputo, affecting at least 2,800 people, an official said on Monday.

No fatalities have been recorded.

According to Maputo Councillor for Health and Social Action Alice de Abreu, said they are working to alleviate suffering following the flooding.

“We are at the level of the most critical neighbourhoods, sucking water, using tank trucks and motor pumps that were made available to municipal districts,” she told journalists in a press conference added.

“We are raising awareness for families that may be affected so that they can, during this period, if the water level is high, be able to accommodate themselves with family members who are in better conditions.”

Meanwhile, meteorological services said that some areas may continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world ranking 181 on the UN Human Development Index out of 189 countries, with most of its population living on less than $1 a day.

The country has been hit by several natural disasters such as floods, droughts and tropical depressions, making its citizens more vulnerable.

This year alone, Mozambique, along with neighbouring southern Africa countries, has been hit by five cyclones.