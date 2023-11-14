UN: Conflict, climatic shocks drive humanitarian needs in Ethiopia

By XINHUA More by this Author

Conflict and climatic shocks continued to be key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said.

In an Ethiopia emergency shelter cluster update released on Monday, the UN refugee agency said in the past 10 months, insecurity, intercommunal conflict and climatic shocks continued to be the main drivers of humanitarian needs in the country.

It said the conflicts that erupted in the Amhara Region are impacting humanitarian access, particularly for those already displaced and returned communities.

Read: Ethiopia recovery dragged on by renewed conflict

The report further said soaring prices and reduced purchasing power have created economic barriers for displacement-affected populations to access essential household items or shelters.

According to the report, currently, 264,968 internally displaced persons live in collective centres where overcrowding and lack of privacy are reported. It said vulnerable population groups, mainly women and girls, are the most likely to be negatively affected by the reduced privacy and security in this type of settlement.

Advertisement

It also said the shelter cluster implemented its activities over the last 10 months against the broader overlapping issues brought upon by the pause in food aid distribution, an ongoing cholera outbreak, the conflict in Amhara and western Oromia regions, and other challenges.

Read: Ethiopia faces new charge of atrocities in Amhara

Last week, the UNHCR warned limited funding has posed a major challenge in responding to humanitarian needs in the country.