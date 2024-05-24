Chad President Deby appoints Allamaye Halina as new prime minister
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno appointed Allamaye Halina as the new prime minister on Thursday, according to a press release from the presidency.
Halina, a diplomat and former director general of state protocol, will now have to form a new government "as quick as possible", the release said.
Halina replaces opposition leader Succes Masra, who resigned as prime minister on Wednesday to pave way for a new government.
Earlier on Thursday, Deby was sworn in as president of the Central African nation for a five-year term, following his victory in the May 6 presidential election.