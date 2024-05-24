Chad President Deby appoints Allamaye Halina as new prime minister

By XINHUA More by this Author

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno appointed Allamaye Halina as the new prime minister on Thursday, according to a press release from the presidency.

Halina, a diplomat and former director general of state protocol, will now have to form a new government "as quick as possible", the release said.

Halina replaces opposition leader Succes Masra, who resigned as prime minister on Wednesday to pave way for a new government.

Earlier on Thursday, Deby was sworn in as president of the Central African nation for a five-year term, following his victory in the May 6 presidential election.