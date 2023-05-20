Al-Burhan fires his deputy Daglo, a month after Sudan war

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Sudan’s troubled army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday fired his estranged deputy Mohamed Daglo Hemedti, against whom his forces had clashes since April 15.

In a decree aired by the state-run news agencies, al-Burhan said Hemedti will no longer be deputy head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) as the ruling junta is known. He named Malik Agar to the position of deputy president of the TSC, effective immediately, according to a report by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

Agar, a former governor of Blue Nile State, is leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North and had been a member of the TSC.

Burhan also named Lt-Gen Shams El-Din Kabbashi as deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces and Lt-Gen Yasser Abdul Rahman Al-Atta as assistant to the commander-in-chief.

Lt-Gen Ibrahim Jaber will be Adviser Engineer and Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief.

The move now effectively means Hemedti is no longer answerable to Burhan, which may also translate to total broken relations between the Sudan Armed Forces of al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Hemedti.

It may also signal a realignment by Burhan who picked Agar, an opponent of islamisation of the state and argues for secular political system.