Nigeria's Boko Haram fighters surrender after clash with Iswap

Abuja

At least 214 fleeing Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the country’s north east following a deadly clash with the rival Islamic State of the West African Province (Iswap) that claimed many lives.

Reports say that Iswap terrorists carried out the reprisal attacks on Boko Haram fighters on Tuesday in Mantari and Maimusari in Bama, North East Borno state.

The Iswap group successfully dislodged the Boko Haram, killing many of them and forcing survivors to flee their camps together with their families.

Hundreds of Boko Haram fighters and their top commanders who fled the field later surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops based in Konduga and Banki.

Boko Haram and Iswap have since 2020 been on a superiority war after the latter attacked and killed Mohammed Shekau, the spiritual leader of Boko Haram.

No fewer than 1,320 fighters from both sides have died since attacks and counter attacks started in 2020 while the Nigerian Army and the soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force continued the battle to rid the north east of terrorists.

As the rival clashes continue, Nigerian troops on Monday reported killing several Iswap fighters.

The terrorists were killed by the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai in Damboa, Borno State.

A military source said the insurgents using pickup trucks and motorcycles attacked the troops who were on fighting patrol, who responded with heavy gunfire.