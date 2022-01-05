Bandits release 97, kill nine others in Northern Nigeria 

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Leaders of fleeing bandits in Nigeria’s North West Zamfara state have released 97 persons kidnapped in October last year.

Another gang of bandits operating in North West Kaduna state on Tuesday killed nine persons and injured scores in attacks on two villages.

The notorious bandits, who are currently on the security officers’ watch list, include the top-ranking leader Mohammed Bello also known as Turji.

The victims who were released on Tuesday had been in captivity in Shinkafi and Tsafe forest of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba El-Kana, said in Gusau, Zamfara state capital city that the rescue was the outcome of the extensive pressure mounted on the bandits.

The pressure is as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp where Bello Turji occupied that covered Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas.

The bandits’ leader, while fleeing military air onslaught on January 3, 2022, released the kidnapped victims to assure the Zamfara state government of their readiness to uphold peace.

The 29-year-old Turji had written a letter to the state asking for dialogue as the military closes up on him following the air strikes that killed three other bandit leaders.

Police Tactical Operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis got intelligence report that the kidnapped victims were stranded in the bush.

The police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes rescued 68 victims from the forest in Shinkafi axis and also rescued 29 others in Kunchin Kalgo forest.

The commissioner added that the victims, who had been in captivity for more than three months, included children and pregnant women.

The victims were abducted from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau local government areas of Zamfara, and Sabon Birni in Sokoto State.

El-Kana said that all the rescued victims were currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and the police.

Meanwhile nine persons were killed and many others injured in attacks by bandits on IIgabi and Zaria Local Government Areas of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said that security operatives killed two of the bandits and recovered some firearms from them.