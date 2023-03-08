Angolan AG to probe ambassador to Kenya in assets case

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Angolan Attorney-General's Office has opened an investigation against the country’s ambassador to Kenya, Angolan public media reported on Tuesday.

Ambassador Sianga Abilio is facing a financial and assets investigation case, which is being dealt with by the National Assets Recovery Service of Angola, state-owned Rádio Nacional de Angola quoted the AG spokesperson Álvaro João as saying, without disclosing further details.

According to the letter, which leaked on the internet, the National Asset Recovery Service is asking condominiums for information on the existence of properties registered in Sianga Abilio's name.

In 2018, through Angola’s Presidential Order, he was appointed as Angola extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Kenya and the country’s permanent representative to the UN Office in Nairobi.

In 2021, he presented to Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed letters accrediting him as Angolan ambassador in the Eastern African country.

Before his diplomatic role, the petroleum geologist engineer served as the country’s deputy minister for the environment and secretary of state for new technologies and environmental quality.

In 2021, he graduated with an International Relations and Diplomacy degree from Strathmore University in Nairobi.