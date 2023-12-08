Africa’s forgotten war: How the world moved on from Cameroon killings

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

In Cameroon, it is either a stable peaceful country or one where deaths are covered up. It depends on who you ask. But survivors have had their horrid tales for the last seven years, all in which the conflict in the country’s Anglophone region has, sort of, been forgotten by the world.

Last week, opposition politician and Boyo MP Evaristus Njong shocked parliament when he claimed 48 people had been killed in one incident in November alone. Those deaths were not isolated, as it has become routine since 2017, survivors say.

