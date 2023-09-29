7 Nigerien soldiers killed in militia attack, 5 more in ensuing accident

By AFP More by this Author

Seven soldiers were killed Thursday in Niger's southwest in an attack by suspected militias, and five others died in a traffic accident while trying to respond to the assault.

The deaths come as former colonial power France prepares to withdraw an anti-terrorism force stationed in the country at the request of its new military leaders, who seized power in a coup two months ago.

Niger's Defence Minister Salifou Mody said in a statement that a military unit had been "violently attacked by several hundred terrorists" in the town of Kandadji on Thursday, adding that seven soldiers were killed in the fighting.

"During an intervention" launched in response to the attack, "a tragic traffic accident led to the loss of five of our brave soldiers", he continued.

"Another seven people were injured and evacuated to a hospital," he said.

"A search and sweep operation is now under way in order to track down the enemy," the minister added.

The Tillaberi region, where the attack took place, is located in the so-called "three borders" zone where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet. The area is a hideout for insurgents, particularly those affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

In the country's southwest, where it shares a border with Nigeria, it is similarly plagued by attacks by Boko Haram and its dissident branch, the Islamic State in West Africa Province.

The leaders of the coup that toppled Niger's elected government in late July had cited the deterioration of the security situation in the country as justification.

According to the NGO Acled, the number of deaths in militia attacks in Niger has risen since the generals seized power.

In mid-August, at least 17 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in a suspected militia attack near the border with Burkina Faso.

It was the deadliest known attack in the country since the coup.

France is currently preparing to withdraw -- as demanded by the post-coup government -- a contingent of 1,500 troops stationed in Niger as part of an anti-militia deployment in the Sahel region.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the pullout would be completed by the end of the year, while alleging that the country's post-coup authorities "no longer wanted to fight against terrorism".

The coup against democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum was the third such putsch in the region in as many years, following similar actions in Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which were also once French colonies.

The earlier coups also forced the pullouts of French troops, and all three countries have been targeted by militia attacks for several years.

The United States, which has about 1,100 military personnel in Niger, has said it will "evaluate" its future steps following France's announcement that its troops would withdraw.