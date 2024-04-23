16 dead, 28 missing after boat capsizes off Djibouti coast, IOM says

By REUTERS More by this Author

Sixteen would-be migrants have died and another 28 are missing after a boat carrying 77 people capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the second such incident in two weeks, the United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday.

The boat's occupants included children, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a post on social media platform X.

It said its Djiboutian office was helping with rescue efforts.

Two weeks ago, at least 38 people, including children, died in another shipwreck off the Djibouti coast.



