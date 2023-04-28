Sudan's army, RSF agree to extend ceasefire for another 72 hours

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Sudan’s warring factions on Thursday night agreed on a new ceasefire, extending respite for battered civilians by another 72 hours.

The decision by the Sudan Armed Forces (Saf) led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his rival Mohamed Hamdani Daglo alias ‘Hemedti’ of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) came following intense pressure from regional leaders under the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), the UN, the US, Gulf countries and various other entities who had called for urgent de-escalation.

A statement issued on Friday morning by the Trilateral Mechanism on Sudan’s transition which included the AU, Igad, the UN and the Quad (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, UK and the US) on Sudan said the ceasefire will now extend to the end of the month.

Read: Igad seeks Sudan ceasefire extension

“Members of the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad welcome the announcement by the Saf and the RSF to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and call for its full implementation,” it said.

“We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access,” it added.

Advertisement

The two sides have clashed since April 15, with the battles taking place mainly in urban areas especially the capital Khartoum. They had agreed on two 72-hour ceasefires before but have often broken the truce as they blamed one another for the violation.

On Wednesday, Igad leaders led by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir invited the two generals for dialogue. Sources indicated only al-Burhan had indicated willingness to attend but the RSF blamed him for continual violence.

“This initial phase of diplomacy to establish a process to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements will contribute to action on development of a de-escalation plan as outlined in the April 20 AU communique, which was endorsed by the League of Arab States, EU, the Troika, and other bilateral partners,” the statement said.