Mozambique closes 90 schools due to heavy flooding in Maputo

By ARNALDO VIEIRA

Mozambique’s state media confirmed on Thursday that the country's government had announced the suspension of classes for seven days in 90 primary and secondary schools in the districts severely affected by floods.

According to Rádio Moçambique, the decision was announced Wednesday by the governor of Maputo Province, Mr Júlio Parruque, after meeting in an extraordinary session with education stakeholders following the cyclonic and rainy season in that region of the country.

“The schools located in the districts of Boane, Namaacha, Magude and Manhiça, will observe the suspension of classes with immediate effect,” Mr Parruque said.

Nine people dead

Data from the country’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) showed that nine people were killed and 39,225 others affected as a result of the heavy rains that have been battering the south of the country since February 7.

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world, with most of its population living on less than $1 a day and ranked 181 on the UN Human Development Index out of 189 countries.

Under economic recovery efforts after long civil conflicts, Mozambique has been hit several times by natural disasters such as floods, droughts and tropical depressions.

Last year alone, Mozambique, along with neighbouring southern Africa countries, was hit by five cyclones.

Between October and April last year, the country was cyclically affected by floods, a phenomenon attributed to its geographical location.