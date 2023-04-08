Keep balance between AI tech and humanity

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

Rapid advancements in technology and the increasing prevalence of artificial Intelligence (AI) in various industries have led many people to feel uneasy about the future. The fear of AI taking over jobs and rendering human skills obsolete is a real concern, but it doesn't have to become a reality. With the right mindset and skills, individuals can position themselves to thrive in an AI-driven world.

First and foremost, reskilling is crucial to staying relevant in an AI-dominated job market. Identify the skills that are in high demand and honing them to perfection. Some of the skills that are likely to remain relevant in the AI era include critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

In addition, it is essential to stay abreast of the latest AI technologies and trends. This can involve taking online courses or attending workshops and conferences to learn about the latest AI tools and techniques. By staying informed, individuals can identify new opportunities to leverage AI in their workspace and stay ahead of the curve.

Human interaction and empathy

Another key strategy for staying relevant in the AI era is to focus on roles that require a high degree of human interaction and empathy. While AI is increasingly able to perform routine tasks and even make decisions, it is still lacking in the ability to understand and connect with people on an emotional level.

Jobs that require human touch such as healthcare and counselling will remain in high demand. In fact, the more digital we get, the more human we should also become. You need the right balance between technology and humanity.

Technology has the power to enable a person to work alone. This means that when a person is having emotional and mental health challenges, they may suffer alone for a long time without anyone knowing. This is why the need to allow our humanity to rise as technology rises is so important.

In healthcare, AI can be used to improve patient outcomes, but it is no substitute for the human touch. Healthcare professionals who can provide empathetic care and build strong relationships with patients are highly valued.

Learning and adaptation

Counselling is another area where human interaction is vital. While AI can provide automated responses to mental health concerns, it cannot replace the value of face-to-face counselling sessions. Professional counsellors providing personalised care are in high demand. Specialists in addiction or trauma treatment can help patients work through complex emotional issues and develop healthy coping strategies.

Other industries where human interaction is important are education, customer service, and creative arts. Teachers who are skilled at engaging students and provide personalised attention make a significant difference in student learning outcomes. In all of these industries, the ability to build strong relationships with others is key.

Human connections

While AI can help automate routine tasks, it cannot replace the value of human connections. By focusing on roles that require empathy and human interaction, individuals can position themselves for success in the AI era.

Finally, it is vital to cultivate a growth mindset and embrace change. Stay flexible and open-minded to adapt to whatever changes the future may bring.

The rise of AI presents both challenges and opportunities for individuals seeking to stay relevant in the job market.

By focusing on reskilling, staying informed about the latest AI technologies, seeking out roles that require human interaction, and cultivating a growth mindset, individuals can position themselves to thrive in an AI-driven world.





Wale Akinyemi is the Founder of the Street University Email [email protected]