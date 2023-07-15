Figure out personality of your clients and staff to mine best outcomes

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

Have you encountered someone who exudes an aura of dominance, arrogance, and impatience? They possess an unwavering drive to achieve their goals and are fiercely competitive in everything they do. These individuals are what the DISC (Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Conscientiousness) behavioural model — used to classify people’s behaviour refers to as dominant (D) personalities or the red personality type.

While their behaviour may be off-putting to some, understanding their traits can help improve communication and effectively deal with them.

Dominant personalities are not your average Type-A individuals. They are a force to be reckoned with — fantastic negotiators, fast achievers, and natural leaders. They set their sights on a goal and do whatever it takes to make it happen. They thrive on competition and are driven by the need to win. Their assertive and decisive nature enables them to take charge. However, their relentless pursuit of success can sometimes lead them to disregard the feelings and emotions of others.

Have you had trouble dealing with someone like that and thinking they are insensitive and need more classes in emotional intelligence? They are so competitive they find competition where there is none. Persons with this aura that makes people defer to them, exhibit classic red behaviour.

Avoid ambiguity

Do you know that person who is just interested in the bottom line and not really in the process? They are impatient to get to the point? That is classic dominant or red personality.

Interacting with dominant (red) personalities can be challenging, but employing the right strategies can help establish effective communication and build successful relationships. When dealing with dominant personalities, it is essential to be direct and clear in your communication. Avoid ambiguity and unnecessary details that might dilute your message. These individuals value concise and assertive communication styles. Go straight to the point to capture their attention and respect their time.

They are results-driven. Emphasise outcomes and the big picture when communicating with them. They are less interested in the intricacies of the process unless specifically requested. Allow them to ask for the information they need, and be prepared to provide concise and relevant answers.

They thrive on action and efficiency. They appreciate individuals who make decisions promptly. When dealing with them, be prepared to provide options and solutions in a timely manner. Their preference for quick decision-making reflects a desire to achieve desired outcomes swiftly.

To effectively engage such personalities, it is crucial to display confidence and assertiveness. They respect individuals who are self-assured in their abilities and ideas. So, avoid being hesitant or uncertain in your communication, as they may question your competence.

Dominant personalities are known for their direct feedback and critique. It is important not to take their comments personally.

Remember that they prioritise results over emotions and may not sugarcoat their opinions. View their feedback as an opportunity for growth rather than a personal attack.

Dominant personalities value respect for their authority and expertise. Recognise their competence and appreciate their drive and passion for achieving goals. Admiring their accomplishments can foster a more positive and productive relationship. We may not like them much but then not much gets done without the driving power of the red personality.

