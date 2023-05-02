Pope Francis calls on Hungarians to welcome poor migrants

By AFP More by this Author

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Hungarians to ‘open doors’ to migrants, as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the central European country led by a prime minister who is staunchly anti-immigration.

Throughout his visit to Budapest - dominated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine - Francis has emphasised a welcoming stance towards those fleeing conflict or poverty.

His comments have stood in stark contrast to the stance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, while welcoming Ukrainian refugees, has otherwise espoused anti-migration rhetoric to defend a ‘Christian Europe’ since coming to power in 2010.

Some 50,000 people, including Orban, listened to the pope lead an open-air mass at a central Budapest square under tight security, during which the Argentine pontiff urged all, including those with ‘political and social responsibilities’ to be more open.

“Please, let us open those doors!” said the 86-year-old pontiff, adding it was sad and painful to see closed doors.

"The closed doors is our selfishness with regard to others who are foreign or unlike us, migrants or the poor," said Francis.

At the end of the mass, the pope prayed for the beleaguered Ukrainian people and the Russian people and for a future of hope, not war, a future full of cradles, not tombs, a world of brothers and sisters, not walls and barricades.

Pope Francis on April 30, 2023 waves as he celebrates a holy mass at Kossuth Lajos' Square during his visit in Budapest, Hungary. PHOTO | AFP

Pope willing to help

21-year-old University student Levente Kiss who was among those thronging the mass, welcomed the pope's stance that really calls us to our Christian mission to support the people in migration crises, especially the war in Ukraine.

Aboard his papal plane on the flight back to Rome on Sunday night, Francis told journalists he was willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who have been taken to Russia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal made that request to the pope on Thursday during an audience with the pontiff.

Noting that the Holy See had successfully acted as an intermediary in past prisoner exchanges, Francis said that in this case an attempt could also go well.

"The Holy See is disposed to do it because it's right, it's the right thing and we should help," the pope said.

"A mission is under way, but it isn't yet public", he added but did not elaborate.

Francis met refugees - including many from Ukraine - at a Budapest church on Saturday, where he spoke of the ‘evils of indifference’ to those in need.

Pope Francis on April 30, 2023 addresses members of Catholic University during his visit in Budapest, Hungary. He met refugees, believers, students, church and state leaders. PHOTO | AFP

No support system

While Orban's government has welcomed those fleeing Ukraine, activists say there is barely a support system in place.

His insistence on maintaining ties with Moscow has also alienated Ukrainians.

"We need peace, a world full of cradles and not graves," Orban, for his part, wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The Hungarian leader has also called for peace talks to try to end the war in Ukraine.

Before his return home Sunday, Francis delivered his trip's last speech to academics at a Catholic university in Budapest.

The trip to the Hungarian capital was his second visit to the country following a brief stopover in 2021.

Before that, John Paul II was the first pope to visit Hungary where 39 percent of the population is Catholic, making trips in 1991 and 1996.

Francis's trip came a month after he spent three nights in hospital for bronchitis.

But despite persistent knee pain forcing him to move around in a wheelchair, the pope has appeared to be in good shape.

On Saturday, he met Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, a staunch Orban opponent.

He also met Hilarion, a bishop ousted as head of the Russian church's department for external relations by Russian Orthodox leader and Kremlin-backer Patriarch Kirill.