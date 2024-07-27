Amapiano prince Aymos drops latest single on ills of alcohol

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

South African Amapiano prince and soul singer-songwriter Amos Babili Shili aka Aymos has dropped his latest single, “Amabhoza”, accompanied by a stellar music video featuring the talented Mas Musiq and MaWhoo.

Aymos, known for his chart-topping hits “Sghubhu,” “Fatela” and “Izenzo” which earned him the titles of Best Music Video and Best Male Artist in 2024 at the Metro FM Awards, is set to treat his audience once again with this exciting new release.

“Amabhoza” is a song that warns someone about the consequences of not being able to handle alcohol, leading to embarrassing situations. This theme is vividly portrayed in the music video.

In the opening verse, Aymos sings, “Yekele utywala ushiyele amabhoza, ncela uyekele utywala mabukuhlula ushiyela amabhoza”, stressing the importance of being mindful of alcohol consumption and its potential dangers. The melodies of Aymos and MaWhoo blend seamlessly with the song, amplified by the beats produced by Mas Musiq.

The multi-award winning artist Aymos expresses his gratitude, saying, “Working on this project has been amazing, and collaborating with Mas Musiq and MaWhoo was probably a blessing in disguise. We all blended well in the studio while making the music and shooting the music video. All I can say is people need to watch this space as there will be an album released soon.”

Aymos is best known for the hit single “Emcimbini” which was produced by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

He started out by singing at church and in high school, where he formed his own choir. In 2020, he released a collaborative album with Mas Musiq titled “Shonamalanga.” The album was nominated at the 27th South African Music Awards for Best Amapiano Album and Best Duo/Group of the Year.

In September 2021, he released his debut album “Yimi Lo.” The album features Kabza De Small and South African musicians Major League DJz, Josiah De Disciple and DBN Gogo.

In May 2022, he made collaboration on “African Lullabies Part 2,” album by Platoon. His single “Fatela” with Ami Faku was released on October 28, 2022.

The song was certified multi-platinum in South Africa.

In June 2024, Aymos announced his upcoming second studio album “Impilo.” The release date will be announced in due course.

Aymos was born in Hospital View, Thembisa. Working his way up from backing vocals to session musician, and then appearing alongside Samthing Soweto, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small on the groundbreaking tracks “Zaka” and “eMcimbini,” he solidified his place in Amapiano royalty and went on to appear alongside Mas Musiq-produced “Shonamalanga EP.” Hit after hit, the country is gripped by his inspiring and versatile tones.