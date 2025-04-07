Another of Jammeh’s men faces trial in US for past atrocities in Gambia

Another of former Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh’s men is facing trial for past atrocities that prosecutors say helped put the West African leader in power through the suppression of dissent.

The trial of Michael Sang Correa begins later on Monday in Denver, United States, and could reveal the extent of the methods used to maim or kill Jammeh’s opponents.

Correa is a former Gambian soldier and faces charges under a rarely used law that prosecutes crimes committed outside the US.

The 41-year-old is accused of crimes committed during the 22-year rule of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Jammeh ruled Gambia with an iron fist from 1994 until 2016, when he lost the election to Adama Barrow in a surprise defeat. He first came to power in a coup that overthrew the country’s first president, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. He then contested the presidency from 1996, winning all four elections until 2016, when his reign came to an end in controversial circumstances.

Jammeh’s rule was characterised by allegations of human rights abuses, including torture, disappearances and executions. Some of these atrocities were committed through a paramilitary unit within the Gambia Armed Forces called the Junglers, which reported directly to him.

Correa, a key member of the Junglers, fled the country at the height of an impasse occasioned by the 2016 disputed poll.

Jammeh himself lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea, although he had also attempted a political realignment with President Barrow.

A Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), held between 2019 and 2021, unearthed the crimes committed under Jammeh’s regime. Witnesses, including former members of the Junglers and survivors of its atrocities, testified that Correa personally participated in brutal interrogations that involved beatings with pipes, electric shocks and suffocation of victims using plastic bags.

The victims included high-profile members of Jammeh’s inner circle who fell out with him. Some were accused of involvement in alleged coup attempts against Jammeh.

Other victims were members of the former president, including an elderly female relative whose crime was to protest the murder of her own brother.

According to the TRRC report, Correa was individually culpable for the unlawful killing of a total of 11 people, besides participating in other acts of torture. His victims included Gambia’s most famous journalist, Deyda Hydara, who was shot dead in 2004, and two young Gambian-American businessmen suspected of staging a coup.

Correa was first detained in the US in 2019 for overstaying his visa. Subsequent investigations led to his charging in 2020 by the US Department of Justice with torture and conspiracy to commit the torture of at least six people, according to a citation by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Correa is the first non-US citizen to be charged under the Extraterritorial Torture Statutes since they were enacted in 1994. He will be the third person to be tried under the law. The son of former Liberian President Charles Taylor, Charles Taylor Jr, was sentenced to 97 years in prison under the same law for killings during his father’s rule. Taylor Jr had become a US citizen, though.

Correa’s trial has rekindled hopes for Jammeh’s victims amid doubts about the commitment of President Barrow’s administration to justice.

Critics say Barrow’s political ambitions have undermined his desire for justice. His ruling NPP had previously formed an alliance with Jammeh’s APRC, which saw many key former members of the exiled former leader’s inner circle in strategic positions in the current administration. But that alliance has since fallen apart.

In December 2024, the West African regional bloc Ecowas approved the government’s proposal to set up a special court to try the crimes committed under Jammeh.

As Barrow drags his feet on fulfilling his promises of justice, victims’ organisations have been working underground with international human rights partners to make it happen. As a result of these efforts, Correa will be the third high-profile figure linked to Jammeh to face justice abroad.

In 2023, a German court sentenced a former Jungler, Bai Lowe, to life in prison for his involvement in two murders and three attempted murders, which constituted crimes against humanity. This case was described as the first in history to be held under the principle of universal jurisdiction for international crimes committed under Jammeh.