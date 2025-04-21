Southern African leaders mourn Pope Francis

The head of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and Sao Tome and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saurimo, José Manuel Imbamba, has mourned Pope Francis, saying he was a good shepherd.

Archbishop Imbamba, who spoke to state-owned television TPA Notícias, described the Pope as one who “knew how to interpret evangelical values and who embraced poverty as a way for his missionary work.”

Angolan legislators observed a minute's silence in honour of the late Pope, who died in an Italian hospital on Monday.

In Lusaka, President Hakainde Hichilema said Zambians were deeply saddened to learn of the death of a man he described as “a man of great humility and compassion, who led the Catholic Church by example.”

“We join Catholics and fellow Christians across the world in mourning today. In a Jubilee year, on the most important day of the year for the Catholic faithful, Pope Francis has been promoted to glory. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the President posted on his official Facebook page.

In Mozambique, President Daniel Chapo said: “At this time of grief, we join in prayer with the Catholic community in expressing our sincere condolences. May faith and hope comfort the bereaved hearts, and may the legacy of Pope Francis continue to enlighten our path.”

Archbishop Cláudio Dala Zuana of Beira in Mozambique recalled the legacy of brotherhood espoused by Pope Francis. The cleric told O País newspaper that “if we could summarise Pope Francis' life in one word, it would be fraternity.”

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera wrote: “We will always remember him for his courage in advocating for reform in governance worldwide, which he himself led by example through the radical reforms he advanced in the Catholic Church.”

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said that Pope Francis would be remembered for his simplicity and wisdom, which “will always remain in my mind and heart, especially the love that always guided his steps.”