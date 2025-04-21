Explainer: What happens when a pope dies?

When a pope dies, the Roman Catholic Church begins a series of elaborate rituals that mark the end of one papacy and the start of the next.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution.

He was 88, and had recently survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Here is a guide to what will happen following the death of Pope Francis: