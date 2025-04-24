South Africa turns to high-tech drones to stem migrant flow

South Africa may have finally found a solution to the influx of illegal immigrants across its vast borders, using drones to intercept undocumented immigrants trying to enter the country through various illegal crossing points, including a crocodile-infested river.

Over the Easter holidays, the country’s Border Management Authority (BMA) said it intercepted 1,000 people trying to enter the country illegally through the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe.

South Africa, which borders Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, has historically been a magnet for migrants from across Africa because of its vast economic opportunities.

According to the 2022 South African census, there were 2.4 million migrants living in the country, of which over one million were Zimbabweans, making them the largest migrant group.

A survey by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) found that there were 22 illegal points of entry along the 200-kilometre border between Zimbabwe and South Africa, making it the largest gateway for migrants into one of Africa’s most dynamic economies.

Previous South African governments have tried every trick in the book to keep the migrants out, including erecting a 40-kilometre border fence at Beitbridge, which was vandalised within months.

The BMA, which was set up two years ago, believes it has finally found a solution: the use of drones and body-worn cameras, which were used to track the 1,000 people in just four days over the recent holidays.

“Without drones, this work becomes very expensive and ineffective. We would be patrolling blindly, not knowing if we would encounter people,” BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato told journalists at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Dr Masiapato said intercepting illegal immigrants was a difficult task given the terrain. South Africa and Zimbabwe are separated by the mighty Limpopo River, which migrants cross even when the river is in flood.

Target on traffickers

“With drones, we can now monitor vulnerable segments along the border and corridors,” he said. “At Beitbridge, including the river crossing, we can see individuals using makeshift boats to cross.

“So as they come through, we are able to send the coordinates to our border guards and they are intercepted.”

The BMA said it would turn its attention to human traffickers facilitating illegal migration along the border.

South African authorities have in the past repeatedly complained that neighbouring countries, particularly Zimbabwe, are not doing enough to stem illegal migration.

Human trafficking syndicates use both illegal and legal entry points to smuggle people and other contraband between the two countries.

“The most important thing that we are looking at implementing is a targeted approach where we identify the facilitators and get them arrested,” Dr Masiapato said.

“When we arrest the facilitators, we open a criminal case for aiding and abetting under a section of the Immigration Act.”

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber had earlier this month announced that the BMA had acquired four hi-tech drones and 40 body-worn cameras and their deployment during Easter was a build up to a successful pilot conducted over the December festive season.

“In terms of the capabilities, these drones launch within 15 seconds. Any indication that they are required or if there is a disturbance, they will be in the air immediately,” Mr Schreiber said.

“They have thermal vision detection so you cannot hide behind a tree or bush because your body heat will be detected.

“The long-range zoom lens can see up to two kilometres and of course it has a very advanced camera that is able to record and detect movement.”

Deportations

Those who are intercepted are deported back to their countries.

IOM statistics show that 165,308 people crossed into Zimbabwe from South Africa in March, but officials say the number of people crossing the border illegally is much higher.