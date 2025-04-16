More intrigue as Sudan’s RSF declares parallel government

Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group at war with Sudan’s national army since April 15, 2023, has declared a parallel government in the country.

The announcement came after foreign ministers meeting in London failed to agree on the peace steps. However, the African Union fronted a demand that Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity be respected.

RSF’s announcement signals a new round of conflict, coming on the anniversary of the two-year war. And it was hardly surprising, as key lieutenants in the paramilitary group had initially signalled its creation.

The decision, if actualised, could present yet another hurdle for mediators trying to end the deadly war.

A document released by the RSF on Tuesday night said it had created a “broad civilian coalition that reflects the true face of Sudan.” It said it includes all Sudanese civil and political forces, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, civil society, women’s organisations, youth movements and “resistance committees.”

The document did not name the parties in the new coalition, but it was no different from the one initially signed in Nairobi as a “peace charter” to create a decentralised federal system, a unified professional army, a secular state and a 15-member presidential council.

“We are not building a parallel state. We are building the only realistic future for Sudan,” said RSF leader Mohamed Hamdani Daglo aka Hemedti, in a speech shared on the group’s Telegram channel.

“Our government will provide essential services—education, health care and justice—not only in areas under RSF control but throughout the country.”

New currency, identity cards

But further steps signalled a splinter of the country. The RSF said they were creating a new currency “to restore dignity to the economy” and would issue new identity documents to the Sudanese in their territory.

This announcement will roil the relations between Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his neighbours. When the RSF and allied movements signed the charter in Nairobi in March, Sudan reprimanded Nairobi and blocked Kenyan tea imports. Kenya has denied fanning a parallel government to date.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, also the Foreign and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary, said Kenya was providing a platform for dialogue, not dismembering Sudan.

“Indeed, looking at the outcome documents of the meeting in Nairobi, we found that there was neither a parallel government nor a government in exile for Sudan that was formed in Nairobi. The reference to the right to self-determination in the Political Charter and Transitional Constitution is considered a democratic safeguard rather than a call for secession,” Mr Mudavadi told the London conference on Sudan co-hosted by the UK, France, Germany and the African Union.

“As a country, our long-held belief is that indifference to regional conflicts is never an option. Our security and prosperity are interlinked with that of our neighbours, making regional stability central to our foreign policy,” he added.

Kenya had gone on to call for tougher sanctions on the violators of humanitarian corridors, a departure from previous stances in which it opposed the use of sanctions to force warring factions to peace.

RSF coalition

With the announcement coming shortly after the RSF lost territory in Khartoum, some experts argue that the move is meant to enhance its stakes in the next negotiations rather than actually establishing a parallel government.

Dr Jihad Mashamoun, an analyst of Sudanese politics at the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter (UK), told The EastAfrican that the defeat in Khartoum had undermined the RSF coalition unity.

“The Umma Party, who have influence in Darfur, are already divided. So, the Sudanese army victory in Khartoum (in March) will most likely cause split the Umma, with a faction deciding to remain with the de facto government,” he said.

In Nairobi, the RSF had signed a coalition deal with National Umma Party, SPLM-North, Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, Darfur-based Justice and Equality Movement, United Civilian Forces, Beja Congress, Free Lions Party and Sudan Liberation Movement-Second Revolution.

But days after the signing, a committee of Umma Party said they had not authorised their interim leader Fadalla Burma to endorse the parallel government. The Umma and RSF have previously enjoyed the same social base of support, according Dr Mashamoun.

Meanwhile, in London, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disagreed on how peace should be achieved. Kenya, Chad and Ethiopia were also represented.