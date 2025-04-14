Kenya opposes military intervention in Sudan, but won’t shy away from hosting peace forums

Stakeholders in the Sudan peace process are meeting in London this week to seek a solution to the conflict that clocks two years on April 15.

Foreign ministers from nearly 20 countries are attending the meeting, from which the Sudanese minister has been excluded.

Sudan has also protested the inclusion of Kenya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Chad, claiming that the trio are “stakeholders in the war.”

In a statement on Saturday, the ruling junta said the Kenyan government’s “insistence on continuing to support the terrorist militia” – the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – “and harbouring its activities demonstrates a disregard for international legitimacy and the African Union Peace and Security Council. It also poses a serious threat to regional security, the sovereignty of African nations, and social stability within them.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to condemn this irresponsible conduct, which violates international law, the UN Charter, and the Constitutive Act of the African Union,” the statement added.

Kenyan officials have stuck to their position that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF are to blame for the atrocities and that both have a primary duty to dialogue.

Writing in Newsweek on Thursday, President William Ruto said any external parties pushing for peace in Sudan must desist from blaming factions.

“We have cautioned against selectively blaming one faction while absolving the other,” he argued.

“Kenya has also highlighted the indispensability of Sudan's civil society...in shaping a lasting political settlement. The recent signing of the Sudan Founding Alliance Charter in Nairobi is a promising milestone on which a truly inclusive Sudanese future may be built.”

That part of the charter angered Sudan’s junta because the alliance was led by the RSF, which held conferences in Nairobi for almost ten days. Sudan has since blocked Kenyan exports and recalled its envoy from Nairobi.

The junta has projected itself as the legitimate government of Sudan and accused the RSF of atrocities, although both sides have been sanctioned by the US for genocide and war crimes.

But two reports released last week portrayed both the RSF and the SAF as committing more atrocities. One document, published by war monitor Avaaz, described militia affiliated to the SAF executing civilians in the streets. Another report by Amnesty International depicted RSF as using rape and sexual slavery to punish civilians.

Kenya says Sudan’s conflict has tainted all the players and wants external backers for both sides to ensure that peace bids involve African institutions.

Lancaster meeting

Some 20 foreign ministers and representatives of regional organisations are in London to seek consensus on how to bring the warring factions to dialogue.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting, to which the warring factions have not been invited, is aimed at finding a common ground between supporters of the factions who have so far failed to meet directly.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said Nairobi is opposed to the use of military in Sudan. But Kenya will not stop hosting Sudanese movements seeking peace for their country.

A dispatch from his office on Sunday said Nairobi will welcome “every key Sudanese stakeholder from both sides of the divide, including top SAF and RSF leaders, special envoys for the parties, representatives of local communities, civil society, political parties, and armed movements in a bid to bring an end to the war.”

At the London conference, Kenya is expected to argued for a “Sudanese-owned” political process “with the supportive role of external actors”, while giving a central role to African institutions such as the African Union.

Britain, Germany and France are co-hosting the London conference at Lancaster House on April 15. But Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Youssef, has written to his British counterpart, David Lammy, to protest against his exclusion and the invitation of Kenya, Chad and the UAE.

A UK government spokesperson, however, indicated the meeting had avoided any factions in Sudan to enable discussions with partners influential to the Sudan peace process.

Parallel government

Kenya, meanwhile, has refuted accusations that it wants to dismember Sudan.

“At no time has Kenya facilitated the formation of a parallel government or a government in exile for the people of Sudan. At no time has Kenya said that it will be supporting a divided Sudan,” said Mudavadi at a panel discussion on the ‘Horn of Africa: Risks and Opportunities’ on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, on Friday.

“We are encouraging to have a platform where the civilian component of Sudan and the civil society of Sudan, can also have space to sit at the table and be involved in the talks to bring peace to their own country,” he noted.

Sudan has also sued one of the participants, UAE, accusing it of complicity in genocide by arming the RSF. The UAE said the SAF was using the International Court of Justice to divert attention from its own misdeeds.

“It is clear that the SAF seeks to instrumentalise the Court for its own political self-interest, rather than committing to international efforts towards peace in Sudan,” argued Emirati diplomat Ameirah Obaid AlHefeiti, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands.