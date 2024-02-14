Unicef condemns bomb explosion in DR Congo's refugee camp

By XINHUA More by this Author

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) is alarmed by a bomb explosion in a camp for displaced people in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), it has said in a statement.

"It is unthinkable that families fleeing violence were killed and injured in a place that was supposed to offer safety," said Grant Leaity, Unicef representative in the DRC.

"We call on all parties to the conflict to protect the lives of innocent civilians, especially children. We urge the government to hold perpetrators to account and strengthen protections for children and their families," said Leaity.

The explosion occurred late Monday in the Zaina camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Sake in North Kivu Province, causing several deaths and injuries.

Fighting in Eastern DRC has intensified in recent months, causing massive population movements and increasing humanitarian needs.

The number of new displaced people in North Kivu in January 2024 was higher than that in January 2023, which was the previous peak.

According to the statement, there are now 1.1 million displaced people in the province.