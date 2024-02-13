Why are Congolese attacking Western embassies in Kinshasa?

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

A section of angry youths attacked Western embassy assets in Kinshasa on Saturday, causing a security scare for diplomats.

Vandalism began after they demonstrated outside the US and French embassies, which they accused of interfering in their country's political affairs and protecting enemies targeting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Demonstrators attacked diplomats in traffic in Kinshasa. One diplomat travelling in a Norwegian-registered car escaped unhurt after his vehicle was badly damaged.

