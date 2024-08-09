UN mission in Congo could stay beyond December

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

The UN Security Council this week authorised the peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo to aid the ground forces in pacifying the restive eastern parts of the country, in what could prolong the mission’s mandate beyond the December 2024 exit timeline.

Known by the French acronym Monusco, the mission will be required to provide aerial support to the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which has been battling rebels in the east.

The resolution was adopted on August 6, and Monusco said it signalled “the international community's commitment to support security and stabilisation efforts in the DRC.”

“Under the terms of this resolution, Monusco is mandated to provide assistance to SAMIDRC, in particular through improved coordination, information sharing, and technical and logistical support, with the aim of strengthening SAMIDRC's capabilities, while ensuring compliance with international standards of international humanitarian law and human rights," said a press release from the UN mission.

Its support for SAMIDRC should be without prejudice to the UN mission’s existing mandate, including the protection of civilians, support for the Luanda Process and the strengthened ad hoc verification mechanism, and support for the national security forces, said Monusco in the press release.

The adoption of Resolution 2746 comes at a time when Kinshasa has opened talks with the UN to reconsider the plan to draw down from the DRC.

On July 29, Thérèse Kayikwamba, DRC Minister for Foreign Affairs, met with Bruno Lemarquis, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in DRC, to discuss the implementation of the disengagement plan and the closure of Monusco offices in the province of South Kivu, where a number of analysts, including Mr Lemarquis himself, fear a "security vacuum" after the withdrawal of the UN mission.

As for the province of North Kivu, where the UN mission was supposed to begin its gradual withdrawal, the authorities in Kinshasa wish to delay this departure due to an escalation of violent clashes between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

"We talked about the next stage in the planning process, since Congo has declared that the conditions are not ripe to start disengaging from the other provinces, particularly North Kivu. Nonetheless, we need to plan ahead and be ready as soon as possible," Mr Lemarquis said.

The SADC mission should therefore benefit from Monusco's expertise and experience, particularly in protecting human rights and international law, which the SAMIDRC has put in place to avoid civilian casualties.

Monusco says it is encouraging the parties to the conflict in the DRC to respect their commitments to peace, in particular the ceasefire, which has been in force in theory since August 4.

"Monusco is called upon to provide expertise on the protection of civilians, including women, girls and children, and on the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence. The mission will have to make its air and logistical assets available for medical operations and evacuation of the wounded, while facilitating the movement of SAMIDRC troops and preserving the safety of its personnel."



