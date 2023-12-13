Uganda court jails man for 105 years for killing 4 girlfriends, baby

By MONITOR More by this Author

A Ugandan high court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 105 years in prison for the murder of his four girlfriends and a baby in Nakulabye, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Musa Musasizi pleaded guilty to the charges before he was convicted by the trial Judge Margaret Mutonyi.

An unemployed youth and a resident of Mujomba zone 6 in Nakulabye, he was arrested on March 14, 2021, following the death of five women and a three-month-old baby in the area.

He was first arraigned before Mwanga II Magistrate’s Court and charged with six counts of murder and remanded to Kitalya prison.

Prosecutors told the court that Musasizi on March 14, 2021, with malice aforethought murdered one Noreen Nabirye.

He is also said to have murdered Violet Kansiime, Abigail Nakitende on March 12 and Elizabeth Mutesi on March 15, 2021.

In a separate case, Musasizi was jointly charged with 23-year-old 'boda boda' rider Abdul Kasaija, also resident in Rubaga Division, with the murder of Mackline Ahereza on February 22, 2021.

Kasaija was further charged for being an accessory to murder on allegations that he helped Musaizi to dump the body of Ahereza on February 22, 2021 in an effort to help him escape punishment.

According to a court hearing, Musasizi would court the victims, have intercourse with them, before killing them by either hitting on their heads with a blunt object or strangling.

He would later dump their bodies in places almost close to each other in Nakulabye and set them on fire.

Police said Musasizi confessed to having murdered the said women in which he explained that he killed Ahereza after suspecting her of having another boyfriend.

He further revealed that he strangled Kansiime to death, then went and dumped her body. And when he returned to his home, he strangled her three-month-old baby.

He also informed the police that he strangled Mutesi, a resident of Makerere, because they got into a fight when she rejected Ush50,000 ($13.21) he had offered her as transport, on grounds that it was less than she expected after having intercourse with him.

Police said they retrieved clothes belonging to Musaizi's victims from his neighbour's latrine.

